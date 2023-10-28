Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BDRFY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 24,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.27. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $28.10.

BDRFY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

