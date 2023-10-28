Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Lessened by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,948 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.41. 2,223,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

