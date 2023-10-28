BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $422.30 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $422.30 million and approximately $485,467.53 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $34,005.25 or 1.00068266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014696 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011334 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006384 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 34,144.04201509 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $485,384.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

