Bitcoin Latinum Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.81 Million (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 67% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $3.34 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 67% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002549 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

