BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Up 6.5% This Week

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $384.47 million and approximately $11.25 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.0000004 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $13,916,328.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

