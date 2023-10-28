Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$24.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

