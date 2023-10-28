Blur Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last week, Blur has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. One Blur token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000649 BTC on exchanges. Blur has a total market capitalization of $18.30 million and $34.25 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,032,813,004.1856925 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.22396062 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $37,267,734.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

