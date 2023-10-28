Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the September 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.4 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPZZF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 703. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

