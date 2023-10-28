Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the September 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.4 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BPZZF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 341 shares, compared to its average volume of 703. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.