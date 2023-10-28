Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the September 30th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 347.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF remained flat at $34.00 during trading on Friday. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bouygues in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

