Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the September 30th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Bouygues Stock Up 0.5 %
BOUYY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. 25,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $7.38.
About Bouygues
