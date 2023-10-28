Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the September 30th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bouygues Stock Up 0.5 %

BOUYY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. 25,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Get Bouygues alerts:

About Bouygues

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.