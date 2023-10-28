BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.64. 27,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $15.05.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
