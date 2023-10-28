BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 158,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.64. 27,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,988. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0433 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSRTF. TD Securities assumed coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Articles

