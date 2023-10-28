Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Down 25.0% in October

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Price Performance

BHLL remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 19,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.12. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

