Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2023

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBYGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVVBY traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$44.94. 24,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,091. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of C$44.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.97.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

