Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Short Interest Down 25.6% in October

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Cadiz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDZIP traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $15.97. 1,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

Featured Stories

