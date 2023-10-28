Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $95.57

Shares of Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 95.57 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 94.20 ($1.15). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 96 ($1.18), with a volume of 2,624,748 shares.

Cairn Homes Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £636.48 million, a PE ratio of 1,066.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 94.58.

Cairn Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cairn Homes’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

About Cairn Homes

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. It is involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

