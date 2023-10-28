Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
CHW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. 142,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,227. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
