Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CPZ stock traded down 0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 13.44. 32,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,404. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 13.44 and a twelve month high of 17.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.09.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

