Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 398,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Cambium Networks from $25.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cambium Networks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Cambium Networks Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 199,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,284. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $126.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $59.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.47 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Cambium Networks news, CEO Neal M. Kurk bought 11,250 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $99,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMBM. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 31.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 40.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 67,553 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

