Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $862.00 million-$877.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $897.85 million. Carter's also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.95-$6.15 EPS.

NYSE:CRI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,083. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $86.76.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. Carter's had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carter's will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRI shares. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Carter’s by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Carter’s by 6.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

