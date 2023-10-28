Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Update

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARV traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.36.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

