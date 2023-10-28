Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Short Interest Up 29.6% in October

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 716,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at Celularity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Hariri acquired 9,357,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,213.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,570,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,269.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Hariri bought 9,064,539 shares of Celularity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $1,540,971.63. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,212,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,184.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Hariri bought 9,357,585 shares of Celularity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $1,497,213.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,570,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,269.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Celularity alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celularity

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Celularity by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Celularity by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Celularity in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celularity Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Celularity stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.21. 308,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,834. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.37. Celularity had a negative net margin of 546.56% and a positive return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Celularity will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celularity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.