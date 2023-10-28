Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the September 30th total of 102,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

CRNT stock remained flat at $1.68 during trading on Friday. 164,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,795. The stock has a market cap of $141.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.15 million for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Equities analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.