CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CF Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of CFBK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $23.95.

Get CF Bankshares alerts:

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.84%.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at CF Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $51,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 280,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,126.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 522,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 65.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $254,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

See Also

