CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.04

Shares of CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as high as C$1.04. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 24,148 shares.

CGX Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.26. The company has a market cap of C$348.71 million, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75.

CGX Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.