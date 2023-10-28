Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Up 92.3% in October

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Charlie's Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHUC remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,595. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 4.80. Charlie’s has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.

About Charlie's

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. The company also provides non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor products, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products.

