Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Update

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,930,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 25,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

CD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.73 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,731,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,636,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 8,590.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,502,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 1,946.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,590,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 22,794.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,220,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. 2,499,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,791. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $9.21.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

