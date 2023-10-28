Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Update

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,930,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 25,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.
CD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.73 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Chindata Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. 2,499,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,791. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $9.21.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Chindata Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
