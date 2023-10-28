ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Up 52.0% in October

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the September 30th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

ChoiceOne Financial Services stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,840. The company has a market capitalization of $142.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.46. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 468.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5,443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

