ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Up 52.0% in October

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the September 30th total of 107,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. 4,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,840. The stock has a market cap of $142.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a twelve month low of $15.84 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COFS. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5,443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

