CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCN traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $24.68. 17,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,445. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17. CHS has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $25.89.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

