Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,603 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.5% in the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,333,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,004,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

