Cobak Token (CBK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $54.27 Million

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Cobak Token has a total market capitalization of $54.27 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cobak Token has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Cobak Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,071,865 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr.

Buying and Selling Cobak Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users’ reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobak Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cobak Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cobak Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

