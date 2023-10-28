Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Down 34.3% in October

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the September 30th total of 96,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Cognition Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CGTX

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.14. 360,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,661. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.41. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.51.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGTX. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.