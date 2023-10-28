Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Short Interest Update

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,590,000 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the September 30th total of 38,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. 35,948,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,330,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

