Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Short Interest Up 59.9% in October

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the September 30th total of 27,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comera Life Sciences news, major shareholder Charles Cherington acquired 2,053,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $1,047,432.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,813,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comera Life Sciences news, major shareholder Charles Cherington acquired 2,053,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $1,047,432.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,813,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,961.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David Soane acquired 273,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $139,657.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,080.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,347,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,690. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Comera Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Comera Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.33% of Comera Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of CMRA stock remained flat at $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. 37,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,537. Comera Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

About Comera Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous biologics to subcutaneous versions. The company's lead pipeline candidate is CLS-001, a subcutaneous formulation of vedolizumab for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comera Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comera Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.