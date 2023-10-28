Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.455 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Community Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 177.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,747. The company has a market capitalization of $745.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.75. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $43.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 196.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

