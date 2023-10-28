Comparing Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) & Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF)

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) and Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Old Republic International and Swiss Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International $8.08 billion 0.95 $686.50 million $3.14 8.58 Swiss Life N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Old Republic International has higher revenue and earnings than Swiss Life.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Republic International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Swiss Life 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Old Republic International and Swiss Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Old Republic International currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.50%. Given Old Republic International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Old Republic International is more favorable than Swiss Life.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Old Republic International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Old Republic International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Old Republic International and Swiss Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International 12.01% 12.98% 3.10% Swiss Life N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Old Republic International beats Swiss Life on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers.The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage. It also provides property and casualty, liability and motor, accident, and health insurance. In addition, the company manages assets and provides advisory services for institutional clients. Further, the company engages in the private equity, information technology, real estate, banking, staff restaurant/canteen, and investment funds businesses. Swiss Life Holding AG distributes its products through its sales force and distribution partners. The company operates in Switzerland and internationally under the Swiss Life Select, Tecis, Horbach, Proventus, Chase de Vere, and Fincentrum brands. Swiss Life Holding AG was founded in 1857 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

