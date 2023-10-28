Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Down 23.2% in October

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the September 30th total of 4,260,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ CMPX traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 251,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,646. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 577.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Compass Therapeutics

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.