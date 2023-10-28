Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Short Interest Down 23.2% in October

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the September 30th total of 4,260,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.
Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %
NASDAQ CMPX traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 251,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,646. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.81.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.
