Compound (COMP) Market Cap Achieves $364.60 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. Compound has a total market cap of $364.60 million and $26.36 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $46.08 or 0.00135163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00038545 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00021066 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00015882 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003036 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,911,523 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Buying and Selling Compound

