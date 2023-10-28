Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Down 38.8% in October

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CHCI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,086. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $6.94.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

