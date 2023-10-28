Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Short Interest Down 38.8% in October

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ CHCI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,086. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $6.94.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
