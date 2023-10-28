Contrasting Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) & Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) and Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Banco de Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Banco Itaú Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Banco de Chile pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Itaú Chile pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco de Chile has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Banco de Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Itaú Chile has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco de Chile 33.67% 26.68% 2.39% Banco Itaú Chile 12.17% 13.28% 1.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco de Chile and Banco Itaú Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Banco de Chile and Banco Itaú Chile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco de Chile $3.35 billion 2.96 $1.59 billion $3.06 6.42 Banco Itaú Chile $2.94 billion 0.64 $487.62 million $0.74 3.92

Banco de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Itaú Chile. Banco Itaú Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Banco de Chile and Banco Itaú Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco de Chile 0 1 1 0 2.50 Banco Itaú Chile 0 0 1 0 3.00

Banco de Chile currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.56%. Given Banco de Chile’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than Banco Itaú Chile.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Banco de Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Banco Itaú Chile shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Banco de Chile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco de Chile beats Banco Itaú Chile on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards. It also provides leasing, factoring, and foreign trade services; international and treasury banking services; and financial advisory services. In addition, the company offers liquidity management services, debt instruments, and derivative contracts and leases, as well as financial transaction and currency trading services; and securities brokerage, mutual funds management, wholesale customer, investment banking and management, and insurance brokerage services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporate clients, and large companies. Banco de Chile was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Banco Itaú Chile

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services. In addition, it provides warranty papers including financed, cash, and web guaranteed tickets; state guarantee services; insurance products, which includes car, home, life, covid19 insurance for workers, financial protection, and assists insurance. The company also offers investment, mutual funds, stock broking, pension savings, and ETF mutual funds; international cash management, cash pooling, secure and rolling from check, bill collection, online payroll, automatic bill payments, and PAC collection services; and fusion and acquisition, bill of commerce, corporate bonds, purchase and sale of currency, short-term liquidly investment, and derivatives. The company was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

