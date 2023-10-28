CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Update

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in CONX by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,166,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 688,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CONX by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,440,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CONX by 29.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 655,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX in the second quarter worth approximately $3,907,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CONX by 2,527.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 351,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 338,417 shares during the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 1,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,911. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. CONX has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

