Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Update

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the September 30th total of 443,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $158,805.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,334,597 shares in the company, valued at $31,576,565.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COSM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosmos Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cosmos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cosmos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cosmos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cosmos Health by 3,329.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 259,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COSM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cosmos Health has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $23.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.

Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.36 million for the quarter. Cosmos Health had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%.

Cosmos Health Inc provides proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, cosmetics, nursery, health care and baby products, and medical devices. Its nutraceutical product portfolio includes Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation. The company serves wholesale pharmaceutical distributors and independent retail pharmacies.

