Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $16.76 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Crestone Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $16,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,153,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 52,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.07. 1,056,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,701. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.92 and its 200-day moving average is $232.22. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.61 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

