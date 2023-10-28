Crestone Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Crestone Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.07. 590,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,112. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $157.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.64.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

