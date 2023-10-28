Crestone Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Crestone Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 11.2% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $51,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $66.29. 699,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,944. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $73.80. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

