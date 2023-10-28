Critical Contrast: Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) & FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) and FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Clearway Energy and FirstEnergy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstEnergy 1 4 4 0 2.33

FirstEnergy has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.86%. Given FirstEnergy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy N/A N/A N/A FirstEnergy 4.06% 12.98% 3.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clearway Energy and FirstEnergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Clearway Energy and FirstEnergy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FirstEnergy $12.46 billion 1.62 $406.00 million $0.80 43.91

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.3% of FirstEnergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of FirstEnergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Clearway Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,385 net MW thermal equivalents; and electric generation capacity of 133 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities. It operates 24,080 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 274,518 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

