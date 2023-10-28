Cronos Hits Market Capitalization of $1.49 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and $6.49 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00032265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010837 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

