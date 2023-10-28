Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CPIX stock remained flat at $2.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.24. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

