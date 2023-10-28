Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,100 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 254,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cumulus Media by 50,874.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after buying an additional 1,975,983 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC increased its position in Cumulus Media by 8.6% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,315,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 104,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cumulus Media by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cumulus Media by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cumulus Media by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the period. 46.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMLS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.77. 234,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,411. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $78.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.31. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMLS shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Cumulus Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

