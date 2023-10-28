Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

Dada Nexus stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.92. 723,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,899. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $325.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.25 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. Research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DADA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 36.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 257,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 68,341 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 54,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 18,361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

